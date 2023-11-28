AC approves transfer of land for various public purposes

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, ManojSinha, accorded administrative approval for transfer of land for various public purposes.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, and Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, attended the meeting.

These include land transfer for establishment of Industrial estates Redbug, Kupwara; Munsif Court, Qazigund Anantnag; establishment of police post at Moochwa, Budgam; setting up of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Zainpora, Shopian; establishment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Battalion Headquarters in district Samba and establishment of Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Virology (ICMR – NIV), North Zone Unit at Jammu.

The Administrative Council approved transfer of land measuring 85 Kanals in favour of Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department, J&K for establishment of Industrial Estate at Redbug Kupwara. The Industrial estate shall be developed at a project cost of Rs.668.25 lacs and is expected to generate direct employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour, while also providing indirect employment avenues for local vendors and youths.

In another proposal, approval was granted for the transfer of land measuring 20 Kanal at Wanpoh Qazigund, Anantnag for establishment of Munsif Court Complex. The new Munsif Court Complex shall ensure better facilities to Judicial Officers, Litigants, Advocate as well as general public.

Approval was also granted for the transfer of land measuring 90 Kanals& 10 marlas, situated at Zainapora, Shopian in favour of School Education Department for establishment of JawaharNavodayaVidyalaya (JNV). Setting up of JNV shall ensure a marked improvement in the educational environment for better future prospects of children.

In order to bolster disaster preparedness, AC approved the transfer of State land measuring 568 Kanals in District Samba in favour of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), MHA GoI, for establishment of Battalion Headquarters. Given Jammu and Kashmir’s susceptibility to various disaster risks, the presence of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) becomes crucial, aligning with both public and national interests. Currently, the 13th Battalion of NDRF designated for J&K and Ladakh operates from Ladhowal in Punjab, with temporary arrangements in place.

Besides, approval was also given for transfer of land measuring 41 Kanals& 04 marlas, situated in Jagti, Nagrota, Jammu in favour of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GoI, Pune for establishment of ICMR – NIV, North Zone Unit.

The establishment of a National Institute of Virology (NIV) unit in Jammu shall play a pivotal role in addressing virus disease outbreaks by employing epidemiological and diagnostic tools. Besides, it shall also provide referral diagnostic services to individuals, community, medical colleges & research institutions.

