‘Problems, suffering mount for JK After 2019’

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, people of Jammu and Kashmir have got nothing but “problems and suffering”.

He also accused the successive governments at the Centre of “plotting to weaken” his party.

Addressing a convention of party workers at Sumbal Sonawari in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, Abdullah said that after August 5, 2019, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has completely changed from people talking about development and employment to talking about “our honour and our identity”.

“After August 5, the youth were told that they would get employment while sitting at home, but that day and today, the people of J&K have got nothing but problems, suffering and hardships,” he said.

The former chief minister said there are thousands of vacancies in all the government departments, but the work of filling them is not happening anywhere.

“If a recruitment list is published somewhere then the next day it is questioned and subsequently the list gets cancelled,” he alleged.

Accusing the successive governments at the Centre of “plotting to weaken” the NC, Abdullah said that abrogating Article 370 would not have been possible if his party had been in power.

“It is a bitter truth that August 5, 2019, would not have been possible if the NC had not been weakened. When did the people of Delhi not try to weaken the NC? From 1953 until today, they have been continuously trying to find a way to destroy it,” he said.

Referring to the NC’s unconditional support to the PDP after the 2014 assembly elections, Abdullah said the situation would have been entirely different had the Mehbooba Mufti-led party accepted his party’s offer.

“The decisions of 2019 could have been averted had the PDP accepted our support to keep the BJP away from the power corridors. The unfortunate tie-up cost the entire region its unique constitutional position, pushing its people to wall,” he added.

Referring to the dismal electricity supply situation in the valley, Abdullah said the Centre must return the power projects to the Union territory.

“Look at the electricity distribution system these days. I have been the power minister myself and I know that we were not able to provide 24-hour power, but the supply position at least was not the same. But what is the matter now? We are witnessing the worst ever power outages across Kashmir,” Abdullah claimed.

He said that all the committees and working groups formed by the Central government have recommended return of power projects back to Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah asserted when Prime Minister Narendra Modi states they want to reduce the distance between the hearts then “why not start with that (power projects) and give us back our projects so that at least we don’t have to beg for electricity”.

“How long will people stay in the dark?” Abdullah asked J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while emphasizing on improving the electricity supply.

“When the Raj Bhavan has to buy something, the system is made where there is no need for tender. But when it comes to electricity, a committee is formed. Did you need to form a committee while installing the smart meters?” he questioned. (PTI)

