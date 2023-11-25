Cong appeals to voters in Rajasthan to exercise franchise, Rahul says vote for ‘govt of guarantees’

New Delhi:The Congress on Saturday appealed to voters in Rajasthan to exercise their franchise and elect its “government of guarantees” and one that works for the benefit of the people.

Polling began Saturday morning for the 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan where the BJP is going all out to wrest power from the Congress which hopes to beat the state’s anti-incumbency tradition.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Savings, relief, growth and dreams flying high, people benefiting from welfare schemes…will choose only Rajasthan!” The aware people of Rajasthan know that their valuable vote is the guarantee of their happiness, he said.

