Climate change pushes dengue into new frontiers across India

Dimapur (Nagaland): The lights above washing the hospital corridor with a dim glow, a frantic Jenpu Rongmei rushed to see his 12-year-old nephew Nina who had been admitted the night before with fever and body ache. He was too late.

The young boy had succumbed to dengue, a neglected tropical disease that was entirely alien to the people of Nagaland till very recently.

A month later, Jenpu remembers every detail of that evening – the dull light in the hospital, the faces around, the intense grief and the sheer disbelief that Nina could have gone so soon and so suddenly.

