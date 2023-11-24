Police attaches immovable property of drug peddler

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday attached the immovable property of an alleged drug peddler in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The property was identified to have been acquired illegally from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the owner, a police spokesperson said.
“Continuing its action against drug peddlers, police in Handwara attached a shopping line cum residential house belonging to a notorious drug peddler Mohammad Gulzar Mir under section 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985,” he said.
“The notorious drug peddler is currently detained under PIT-NDPS Act and lodged at Central Jail Kot Balwal, Jammu,” the spokesperson added.
This action reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the drug menace, he said. “Local people of the area have hailed the initiative of Police with regard to the attachment of immoveable property, which has been raised/ used from illicit trafficking of narcotics by the drug peddlers in the Police District Handwara.”
PTI
Srinagar: Police on Wednesday attached the immovable property of an alleged drug peddler in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.