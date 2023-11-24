Cold wave sweeps Valley but slight ease from fog

Srinagar: The minimum temperature settled below freezing point at most places in Kashmir valley where Shopian was the coldest place with a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, officials said on Thursday.

There was a slight rise in the minimum temperature on Wednesday night due to arrival of a western disturbance.

The rise in temperature has resulted in reduction in early morning fog that had affected the valley for the past three days.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, which was one degree higher than the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.5°C against minus 0.8°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was minus 0.5°C below normal for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 3.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 0.7°C which was above normal for the place by around 0.1°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.2°C which was 0.7°C above normal, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.4°C and it was above 2.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, the official said.

Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, recorded a minimum of 11.6°C which was above normal by 0.1°C for the place, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow at isolated higher reaches in next 24 hours. From 24th-26th November, he said, generally dry weather is expected. From 27th-30th November, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow at isolated higher reaches is expected.

From 1st-3rd December, he said partly to generally cloudy weather is expected.

The MeT official said that shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till November 28 over many places of Kashmir division. (PTI/GNS)

