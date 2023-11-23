One More Militant, Soldier Killed in Rajouri Gunfight, Toll 7

Jammu: One more militant and a soldier were killed in the gunfight in Rajouri, taking the overall all toll to seven. So far two militants and five army soldiers including two captains have been killed in the gunfight, officials said .

While two militants and soldier were killed today, four army men including two captains were killed on Wednesday on the first day of gunfight which started in Baji area of Kalakot Rajouri. Soon after suffering casualties, army had rushed more reinforcements to the area.

“Based on specific intelligence Joint Operations was launched in Kalakote area Gulabgarh forest Rajouri,” army’s White Knight Corps had said in a tweet.

“Contact (was) established on 22 Nov(ember) and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of #IndianArmy.”

Official sources said that two captains, a havildar and another soldier were killed while two others personnel including a Major were injured in the initial phase of the encounter.

Today two militants, one of them identified as Quari of Pakistan and a soldier were killed.

Yesterday a police officer told GNS that a team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area on a “very specific input”.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, he said, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter. (GNS)

