Army inaugurates Community Radio Station, Chinar Naujawan Club at Trehgam

Srinagar: Chinar Corps Commander Inaugurated Community Radio Station (CRS) and ChinarNaujawan Club at Trehgam. CRS serves as a valuable platform for local engagement and providing voice to the community.
“It fosters communication, share information, promote cultural diversity and empower individuals to discuss issues relevant to their locality. Additionally, these stations often offer a space for grassroot initiatives, local talent & community driven content. There are three more such CRSs running across Kashmir,” PRO said in a statement.
The Chinar Corps Commander also laid the foundation for Naujawan Club which will comprises of vocational Training centers, Education hub, Kashmiri cultural centre, Barkat Bistro bakery and sports infrastructure.
Chinar Corps Commander presented co-operative society cert rendered by registrar co-operative societies, J&K to Flag Women of Kupwara. He also inaugurated an online portal for the same. This initiative was started by local women of Kupwara supported by Indian Army. The initiative which started with stitching of national flags has now taken shape of a blooming business providing employment opportunities to the local women.
On this momentous occasion GOC, Vajra Division, Commander Hajipir Brigade, DC Kupwara and important personalities of civil admKupwara were also present.
