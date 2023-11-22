Ajaz Ahmad assumes charge as Director, Sericulture Development Department

Srinagar: Ajaz Ahmad Bhat on Tuesday assumed the charge as Director, Sericulture Development Department, Jammu & Kashmir at Tulsibagh, Srinagar.

Soon after taking over the charge, Bhat chaired a meeting of officers/ officials of the Department at Directorate of Sericulture Development Department, Tulsi Bagh Srinagar, wherein representatives from Sericulture Industry were also present.

The Director Sericulture J&K expressed commitment to develop the Sericulture Sector in the region. He highlighted the rich tradition of sericulture in Jammu & Kashmir and the pivotal role that it has been playing in supporting and nurturing this age-old industry.

“As we take charge, our primary focus will be on producing high-quality silk that meets global standards. The Sericulture Development Department has a rich legacy, and we aim to build on that legacy by introducing modern techniques and practices to enhance silk production,” stated Bhat.

Recognizing the importance of hands-on experience in the sericulture sector, the Director outlined plans for exposure visits for silkworm rearers and departmental employees. These visits are intended to provide valuable insights, share best practices, and foster a collaborative environment within the sericulture community.

The Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) for Sericulture was also discussed in the meeting and he emphasized to have clear programme for achieving the set targets by the department

Bhat also highlighted the department’s commitment to generating employment opportunities for the youth in the region.

