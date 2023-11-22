2 officers Among 4 Soldiers Killed In Rajouri

Jammu: Two captains were among four soldiers killed in an encounter with militants in Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

They said that the fierce encounter was going on in the Baji area of Kalakot Rajouri and more reinforcements have been rushed to take on the militants whose number is said to be two based on the specific inputs.

“Based on specific intelligence Joint Operations was launched in Kalakote area Gulabgarh forest Rajouri,” army’s White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

“Contact (was) established on 22 Nov(ember) and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of #IndianArmy.”

While army gave to details about the number of casualties, official sources said that two captains and a havildar and another soldier were killed in the encounter.

Earlier a police officer said that a team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area on a “very specific input”.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, he said, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print