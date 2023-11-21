Cold Wave Grips Valley, Morning Fog Hits Visibility

Srinagar: Early morning fog and cold wave gripped Kashmir on Monday as the minimum temperature in the valley dipped below the freezing point at several places, including Srinagar city last night.

Srinagar city, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the minimum temperature of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.2 degrees below the normal temperature for this time of the year, an official of the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature has also shown a decrease with the city recording a high of 13.1 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Most parts of the city also saw a thick blanket of fog, reducing visibility and causing inconvenience to commuters during morning.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 0.4°C, he said. The minimum temperature was minus 1.0°C below normal for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.6°C, below 1°C than the normal.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 1.2°C which was normal for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.8°C which was 1.°C below normal, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 1.2°C and it was normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, the official said.

Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, recorded a minimum of 12.6°C which was normal for the place, he said.

Till November 26, the weatherman has predicted generally dry weather with “occasional cloudiness on November 25.”

Overall, he said, no significant weather activity is expected till November 26. He said there is going to be “shallow fog with mist during morning and evening hours.”

