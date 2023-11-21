Army’s commander, DGP discuss winter security plan

Srinagar: The Indian Army’s northern commander and the director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police have reviewed the security plan against militancy and the administrative arrangements ahead of the winter months, the Army said on Monday.

This was the first interaction that RR Swain, the director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police, has had with the Indian Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi since taking charge on October 31.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Cdr NC, interacted with RR Swain, director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, to discuss about enhanced coordination between the forces, plans for zero tolerance to terror and the security and administrative arrangements amid upcoming winters,” according to a post on the X account of the Army’s Udhampur-based Northern Command.

Sharing pictures of the interaction, it said the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are committed to bolster safety and security of the Union Territory.

Police and other security agencies are on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, especially along the Line of Control, to thwart any infiltration attempt by terrorists before heavy snowfall blocks the possible infiltration routes, officials said.

Anti-terrorist operations have also been intensified in the villages close to the forests and borders as part of an area domination exercise, they said.

