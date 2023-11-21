Be sensitive in reportage, avoid sensationalising tunnel rescue operations: Govt to TV channels

New Delhi:The government on Tuesday issued an advisory to private television channels, asking them to refrain from sensationalising the coverage of the rescue operations at Silkyara in Uttarakhand, where 41 workers are trapped inside a tunnel for 10 days.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, also told private television channels to be sensitive in their reportage, especially while putting out headlines and videos of the rescue operations, considering the psychological status of family members of the trapped workers.

“Telecast of video footage and other pictures relating to the operations by the TV channels specially by placing cameras and other equipment in close proximity of the rescue operations site have the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations,” the advisory said.

