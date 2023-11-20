SKUAST-K organises industrial exposure visit for BVSc students

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir organised organized an industry exposure tour for 3rd year BVSc & AH professional students of Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry.
The students were exposed to the tannery and bone rendering industry in the industrial area of Lassipora Pulwama. Animal byproduct processing forms an important component of the course curriculum of 3rd Year BVSc & AH Degree programme. Going beyond the boundaries of theory-based teaching, the students were imparted with an on-site industry-based practical demonstration of different operations of skin/pelt processing and bone rendering process. The students were accompanied by Dr Sheikh Rafeh Ahmad, Dr Heena Jalal, Dr Sadiya Sajad, Dr Tahir Nazir and Dr Asma Quereshi. Dr Asif H Sofi, Head, Division of Livestock Products Technology, FVSc & AH thanked the Managing Directors of M/s B A Ravanda and M/s Kashmir Bone Mills for their cooperation and for allowing students to visit their setups.
Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir organised organized an industry exposure tour for 3rd year BVSc & AH professional students of Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry.