SKUAST-K holds entrepreneurship awareness on fish processing in Banihal

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir organised a daylong entrepreneurship awareness program on fish processing in Degree College Banihal.
The awareness program titled ‘Fish Processing: An Entrepreneurial Opportunity for Livelihood and Income Generation’ was organized by SKUAST-K’s Division of Post Harvest Technology, Faculty of Fisheries under sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro Small & Medium Enterprise.
The program was aimed to create an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth to start their own enterprise in the field of fish processing and value addition. Dr Inaytullah Chesti Head, Division of Aquaculture SKUAST-K gave a detailed presentation on entrepreneurship opportunities in Fish culture and its importance. Dr Faisal Rashid, Programme Coordinator, gave an overview about Value chain of fish and business models.
Principal Government Degree College Banihal Prof Bashir Ahmad expressed sincere gratitude to the Faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-K for such an important awareness programme and emphasized on the participants to take advantage of the programmes to strengthen their skills and means of livelihood.
