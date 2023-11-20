GoI Approves Repatriation of Atal Dulloo To Parent Cadre

Srinagar: Government of India on Monday approved repatriation of Atal Dulloo to parent cadre on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs.

An order in this regard, reads; “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Shri Atal Dulloo, IAS (UT:89) Secretary, Department of Border Management to his parent cadre on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs.”

Dulloo, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Union Territories (AGMUT), has been serving as Secretary, Department of Border Management under the Home Ministry.

