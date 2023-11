New Delhi: The India-Australia cricket World Cup final match on Sunday created record peak viewership crossing 5.9 crore mark despite the host nation ending on the losing side, according to Disney+Hotstar.

The peak concurrency, which is the highest number of viewers during a live stream, for the final match on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar was nearly 5.9 crore.

With this, it has surpassed the peak concurrency of 5.2 crore viewership recorded in the India – New Zealand semifinal match.

