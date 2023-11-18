Govt forms panels to review suspension cases of JKPS, JKPS officers

Srinagar: The Government on Friday formed committees to review suspension cases of JKAS and JKPS officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In supersession of all previous orders/circulars on the subject and pursuant to the Government Instructions under Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, the Review Committees to review periodically the cases of suspension of officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) and Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service (JKPS), are hereby constituted.”

Both the committees will be headed Chief Secretary and in case of JKPS, the members include

Administrative Secretary, Home Department, Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department (Member Secretary), Administrative Secretary concerned Department (Special Invitee) and Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs

For JKPS, the members include Administrative Secretary, Home Department (Member Secretary), Director General of Police, Administrative Secretary, GAD, and Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

“It is further ordered that the Review Committee constituted to review suspension cases of JKAS officers shall besides any other matter which the Chief Secretary may like to discuss, review the suspension cases of 1. Gazetted officers of different Departments placed under suspension for their alleged involvement in the vigilance cases; II. Non-Gazetted officials involved in a vigilance case, if they belong to more than one Department. Ill. Non-Gazetted officials of different Departments placed under suspension after being caught red handed while demanding and accepting illegal gratification (Trap Cases). iv. Employees both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted who have been placed under suspension for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Further, all Administrative Secretaries shall furnish brief notes in respect of suspended officer(s)/official(s) of their respective Departments to General Administration Department for placing their cases before the concerned Review Committee.’

Besides, it said the other suspension cases of officers/officials of the Departments shall be reviewed by the concerned Departments at their own level by constituting Review Committees in their respective Departments, keeping the General Administration Department informed about the outcome of such reviews.

“Moreover, the Review Committees Departments shall ensure that periodic reviews of suspension cases are held as per the Rules and Hon’ble Supreme Court/CVC guidelines, as applicable.”

