New Delhi: Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Sunday to attend the second edition of the “2+2” ministerial dialogue between the two countries.

Announcing Marles’s visit, the defence ministry said he will also attend the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is also visiting India to join the dialogue that will take place in Delhi on Monday.

