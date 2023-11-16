Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia To NoKs Of Dead, Rs 1 Lakh To Injured

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday announced Rs 5 Lakh each to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Doda district. At least 37 people were killed and 18 others injured in the accident when a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into 300-ft gorge near Assar Doda.
“An ex-gratia of Rs. 5 Lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on X, previous twitter. “Rs. 1 Lakh would be given to those injured.” The Administration will provide every possible assistance to affected families, it added.