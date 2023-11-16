India committed to unimpeded lawful commerce in international waters: Rajnath

New Delhi: India is committed to freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in international waters in accordance with global norms, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday against the backdrop of China’s increasing military muscle flexing in South China Sea.

In an address at a meeting of 10-nation ASEAN and some of its dialogue partners in Jakarta, Singh also underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to ensure enduring peace and stability in the world.

The defence minister reaffirmed India’s message to the world at large, that “this is not an era of war”, and spoke about the imperative to give up the “us versus them” mindset.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print