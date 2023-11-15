Babar Azam says stepping down as Pakistan cricket captain in all formats

New Delhi: Babar Azam announced on Wednesday that he was stepping down as the Pakistan cricket captain in all formats.

He made the announcement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shortly after he met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Interim Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf in Lahore.

In his statement, Babar said, “I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I’ve experienced many highs and lows on and off the field but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print