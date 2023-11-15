Babar Azam says stepping down as Pakistan cricket captain in all formats

By on No Comment

Babar Azam says stepping down as Pakistan cricket captain in all formats

New Delhi: Babar Azam announced on Wednesday that he was stepping down as the Pakistan cricket captain in all formats.

He made the announcement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shortly after he met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Interim Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf in Lahore.

In his statement, Babar said, “I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I’ve experienced many highs and lows on and off the field but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world.”

Babar Azam says stepping down as Pakistan cricket captain in all formats added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.