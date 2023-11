New Delhi: Air pollution worsened in Delhi amid unfavourable meteorological conditions on Tuesday morning and a relief is unlikely soon.

Based on data provided by nine out of the 40 monitoring stations in Delhi, the capital’s air quality index stood at 363 — very poor category– at 8 am.

Rest of the monitoring stations failed to generate enough data for indexing, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s mobile application Sameer.

