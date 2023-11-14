Nehru’s progressive ideas advanced India’s social, economic development: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress leadership on Tuesday paid rich tributes to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, describing him as the prime architect of modern India.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken were among the party leaders who visited Nehru’s memorial at Shanti Van here and paid homage to him.

“Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime architect of modern India. In his understanding, only a Democratic structure which gave space to various cultural, political, and socio-economic trends to express themselves could hold India together,” Kharge said in a post on X.

