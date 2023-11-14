Local body polls will held after completion of delimitation of wards: LG Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that elections for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) would be held after the completion of delimitation exercise of respective wards.

Speaking after felicitating councilors of Jammu Municipal Corporation, whose tenure ends today, the LG, said local body elections would be held after the completion of delimitation exercise and reservation of wards for Other Backward Classes.

The LG’s statement comes days after reports that there will be delay in conducting of ULB polls.

On the occasion LG also commended the councilors for serving people, fighting Covid pandemic and ensuring municipal services in respective areas.

He said that common public and elected representatives must work in synergy and focus on resource generation.

Praising the Centre, the LG said that despite delayed implementation of 73rd and 74th amendments in J&K, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir administration has ensured basic principles of decentralization of decision making and development by transferring more departments and works to elected representatives after Aug 2019.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister, ULBs of J&K are provided with greater financial resources for strong and accountable self-government and to ensure holistic ecosystem for last-mile access to services.

He said Municipal Corporation is a symbol of the aspirations of the citizens in the 21st century.

“Urban governance inculcates spirit of cooperation among the citizens with aim of bringing transformation in urban development paradigm to fulfil people’s aspiration,” he said—(KNO)

