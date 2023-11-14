Augment security grids, maintain peace: DGP to officers

Asks Them To Ensure People Are Safe While Dealing With Enemies Of Peace

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief on Monday asked his department’s personnel to evolve a mechanism to ensure public safety while dealing with the “inimical” elements.

“Evolve more effective mechanism and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace,” DGP R R Swain said in Kulgam district while chairing a joint security review meeting of high ranking officers of Police, Army, and CRPF.

Accompanied by ADGP Law & Order J&K Vijay Kumar and IGP Kashmir Zone V K Birdi, the DGP J&K stressed upon maintaining the peaceful, secured environment by people friendly policing. Highlighting the importance of people’s role in prevailing scenario, the spokesperson said that the DGP stressed upon the officers to evolve more effective mechanisms and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements “inimical to peace”.

He has also stressed upon strengthening the mechanism of sharing intelligence inputs among the stakeholders at different levels.

“The DGP J&K said that masters of terror across the border and their puppets in J&K are desperate to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson said, adding, “He said cowardly attacks on innocent civilians and forces exhibit the frustration of terror handlers to disrupt the peace and order in J&K.”

The DGP, he said, directed the officers that the action against militants and their sympathisers must continue and all the suspicious elements be kept under proper surveillance so as to thwart their “ill designs aimed at disrupting the peaceful atmosphere.”

The DGP directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people in general, and vulnerable sections in particular.

“He said that the role and cooperation of the people in the prevailing peaceful scenario is highly commendable,” the spokesperson said, adding, “The DGP said that Police and other sister agencies and the general public have to work together to defeat saboteurs and enemies of peace.”

The DGP stressed upon the importance of maintaining close synergy between police and other forces to ensure a peaceful environment.

