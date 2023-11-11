Use available resources for effective revenue generation: Advisor Bhatnagar to JKHC, JKHDC

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Saturday chaired the joint Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of J&K Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation (JKHC) and J&K Handloom Development Corporation (JKHDC) at Civil Secretariat here.

During the meeting, the BoDs held extensive assessment aimed to evaluate the progress made by these corporations in promoting and preserving the rich heritage of handicrafts and handloom in the region besides various physical and financial aspects of the corporations, were also evaluated during the meeting. The Board also reviewed the progress and performance of the showrooms of the Corporation.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Vikramjit Singh; Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah; Director Handicrafts & Handloom Jammu, Vikas Gupta; Special Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, K.S. Chib; Managing Director JKHHC and other senior officers of both these Corporations in person and through video conferencing.

While chairing the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar called upon the officers of both Corporations to optimally use the available resources of their entities for effective revenue generation.

He stressed upon the management of both these corporations to chalk out a comprehensive marketing strategy for handicraft, handloom and other handmade traditional craft items of J&K so that these items could be marketed in a very effective manner. He also asked the officers to examine the sales and marketing strategies of the corporations and suggested them not to promote or sell any product that is not manufactured in J&K.

The Advisor impressed upon the management of the corporation to co-ordinate with different stakeholders and departments for opening of new showrooms at famous tourist places like Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Gulmarg and other famous places so that the visitors footfall is encashed for enhancing the benefits to local artisans and craftsmen by providing them higher sales through the Corporation.

He also directed them to rationalize shop presence at other locations and explore various other non- conventional marketing methods.

He also advised the management to engage and utilize the services of IT professionals to enhance turnover and better Inventory management.

The Advisor also advised them to create software for feedback link for customers so that necessary steps are taken accordingly.

The Advisor expressed his appreciation for the corporations in contributing to the socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir through revival and promotion of traditional crafts.

During the meeting, the Managing Director JKHHC gave a detailed presentation on the performance and functioning of both these Corporations.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print