Pak court orders return of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s seized property, assets

Islamabad:In a temporary relief to Nawaz Sharif, an accountability court in Pakistan has ordered authorities to release all movable and immovable properties seized from the former prime minister in 2020 in connection with a corruption case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Islamabad accountability court on Friday heard the Toshakhana corruption case against the 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo who returned to Pakistan on October 21 after about four years of self-imposed exile in London, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

In 2020, an accountability court ordered the confiscation of the property owned by the former prime minister in the Toshakhana vehicles reference after he was declared an absconder by the Islamabad High Court.

