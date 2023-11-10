Pakistan’s interim govt, IMF agree on backup steps in review talks

Islamabad: Pakistan’s caretaker government and the IMF have reached a consensus on backup measures to be activated by the year’s end if significant deviations from fiscal and monetary objectives threaten the broader aims of the ongoing USD 3 billion bailout to the cash-strapped nation, according to a media report on Friday.

Informed sources told the Dawn newspaper that a visiting mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Pakistani authorities would be concluding technical-level discussions on Friday.

It will involve an exchange of the latest data, not only limited to the end-September quarterly performance, and queries and clarifications on all macroeconomic areas and their forward-looking outcomes, the report said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print