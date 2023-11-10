Fresh Snowfall in Higher reaches of Kashmir, Rains lash plains

Srinagar: The higher reaches of the Kashmir valley on Friday morning recieved a fresh spell of snowfall, while the plains received rains, leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperature.

An official said that the higher reaches of the Valley including Razdan Pass, Pir Ki Gali, Zojjila Pass, Sinthan Top, Sonamarg and Gulmarg experienced snowfall, while plains saw heavy downpour.

He said that due to continuous snowfall several roads including Razdan, Zojjila, Kishtiwar-Anantnag and Mugal road have been closed for traffic movement.

Meanwhile, rains lashed other parts of the Kashmir Valley, resulting in considerable dip in the maximum temperature.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted gradual decrease in precipitation from late afternoon onwards. “Looking ahead, the weather forecast for the 11th to 17th indicates mainly dry conditions and warmer days,” the official said.

The Kupwara administration issued an advisory stating, “Due to the forecast of widespread light to moderate rain or snowfall on November 9th and 10th, 2023, the residents of the district, especially those living in regions like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumugund, Nowgam, Kumkadi, and those in proximity to various streams and rivers susceptible to landslides and flash floods, are cautioned to avoid visiting these areas until the weather conditions improve.”

“In view of snowfall and as a precautionary measure, movement for vehicular traffic shall remain suspended on Gurez Bandipora road on 10.11.2023 till road is cleared by BRO,” the Bandipora administration said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print