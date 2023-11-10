NABH accreditation accorded to J&Ks’ 5 Ayush H&WCs

New Delhi: Acknowledging the testament of excellence in providing best Ayush healthcare services to common masses through network of Health & Wellness Centres in J&K, Union Minister for Ayush, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in presence of Union Minister of State, Ministry for Ayush and Ministry for Woman and Child Development, awarded NABH accreditation certificates to five Ayush H&WCs functioning in Jammu and Udhampur districts.

Director Ayush, J&K, Dr Mohan Singh, received the certificates during a program organized by the Union Ministry of Ayush, to celebrate National Ayurveda Day 2023 at Panchkula Chandigarh.

Ayush Health & Wellness Centres Sunjawan, Khandwal, Phallian, Jammu, Dalpad and Jib Udhampur have been awarded NABH accreditation for providing quality Ayush healthcare services, exemplary facilities with regard to distribution of Ayush medicines, Yoga sessions including both wellness and therapeutic yoga, quality of care, optimum utilization of human sources, control of communicable and prevention of non-communicable diseases, School Health checkups, IEC activities, Community health programs and related services.

Union Minister for Ayush, in his address, congratulated the Health Department of Jammu & Kashmir, for providing best Ayush healthcare facilities for the people of J&K. He emphasized for bringing Ayurveda as a first choice of treatment for the people. He informed that Ayush systems of Medicine have through their efficacious and patient friendly treatment protocols found acceptance throughout the world.

Director Ayush, J&K, informed that against the sanctioned 571 Standalone Ayush Dispensaries in J&K, 456 have been upgraded to AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres in a phased manner by the Directorate of Ayush J&K under National Ayush Mission. These Ayush Health & Wellness centres are providing comprehensive Primary Ayush healthcare facilities to the people. These facilities included diagnostics, screening, determination of Prakrati, Therapeutic and Wellness Yoga Sessions, Bare minimum Panchkarma/ Regimenal Therapies for rehabilitation, IEC & Public Health Outreach programs, School Health programs besides promotion of Medicinal Plants sector in the area.

Since April 2023 till date, more than 32 lakh patients have availed various Ayush Consultations in AYUSH health and wellness centres. Through the Public Health Outreach programs implemented at ground level by Ayush Health & Wellness centres 60 lakh beneficiaries have been provided consultations based on Ayush Principles and Practices.

He further said that some of the programs like Anemia Mukt Bharat, Non-Communicable Diseases Mukt Bharat, Promotion of Millets under Eat Right Campaign, Nasha Mukt Bharat are being organized regularly by the Ayush staff. He congratulated the District Ayush officer, Jammu, Dr Vanadna Dogra, District Ayush Officer, Udhamphur Dr Surekha Pandita, Dr Arun Gupta Medical Officer Government Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu and Dr Bharti Medical officer and all the staff of Ayush Health & Wellness Centres of Sunjwan, Phallian, Khandwal Jammu, and Ayush Health & Wellness Centres Jib and Dhalpad Udhampur for achieving this feat.

