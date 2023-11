New Delhi: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in the national capital on Thursday and he was welcomed at the airport by his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, reflecting the importance India has attached to the trip.

Austin is paying a two-day visit to New Delhi to attend the India-US ‘2+2’ foreign and defence ministerial dialogue on Friday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also be part of the American delegation at the talks.

