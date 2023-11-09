Growth getting stronger foothold, inflation coming under control: Guv Das

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said economic growth in India is getting stronger foothold while inflation is also coming under control driven by the inherent dynamism and a prudent policy mix.

The governor also said the RBI remains watchful and the monetary policy is actively disinflationary and supporting growth.

The government has mandated the RBI to ensure that inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

