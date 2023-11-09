TRF Militant Killed in Shopian Gunfight: Police

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: A militant has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathohalan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Taking to microblogging site ‘X’, previously Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police wrote; “One (01) #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit TRF neutralised. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered.

“Search going on. Further details shall follow”, it wrote further.

The slain militant has been identified as Maysar Ahmad Dar, a recently recruited militant, hailing from Veshro in Shopian.

