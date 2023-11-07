ADDC Bandipora visits Hajin, assesses natural calamity damage

Bandipora: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad, the Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak Tuesday conducted physical verification of the damages caused to private property due to a recent natural calamity, specifically a fire incident, in Tehsil Hajin.

The ADDC was accompanied by tehsildar Hajin and other concerned.The team, ascertained the losses incurred by the affected individuals, ensuring that they receive the necessary support and assistance from the administration.

On the occasion, ADDC expressed his deep concern for the residents affected by the fire and emphasized the importance of a swift response from the local administration to provide relief to those in need.

He assured that the district administration is committed to assisting the affected individuals and families in every possible way.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print