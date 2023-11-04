Missing since 8 days, man found dead in Bandipora village

Hajin: The body of a man, missing for eight days, was found in the Nichair Nallah in Banyari area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that the body was found by some fisherman in Nichair Nallah, following which a police team reached to the spot and retrieved the body.

The deceased was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Khan son of Nazir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Paribal Hajin.

He said the deceased was missing since October 26. “After completing legal formalities body has been handed over to his family for the last rites,” he said—(

