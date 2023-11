Srinagar: A man was killed after being hit by a moving train between Bijbehara-Panzgam section in south Kashmir on Saturday

An official said that the man was hit by the train in Naina area today afternoon.

He said that man received critical injuries and succumbed before being taken to hospital. “His identification is being ascertained.”

Police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

