Have got vital leads in the killing of Tangmarg cop: DGP Swain

Baramulla: Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Saturday said that they have got the leads in the killing of policeman, who was shot dead by terrorists in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district earlier this week.

Talking to reporters after visiting slain cop’s home in Tangmarg, Swain said that they have got vital leads in the case and those involved won’t be spared.

“We have lost a family member of police parivaar, honest man besides a father, brother and also a Kashmiri,” he said.

He said there is no doubt that the handlers across the border are trying to disturb peace here and they are not sending money here to build hospitals, roads and other things but to support terrorism.

“We will be able to spoil their plans only when no one here supports them and we create that atmosphere here. The Infiltrations would be seriously looked into. Will create such a situation when no one will be ready to help the handlers from the across the border,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print