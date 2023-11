Former minister and ex-PTI leader arrested from his residence in Islamabad

Islamabad: Fawad Chaudhry, a former federal minister and an ex-member of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, was arrested from his residence here and “taken to an unknown place” on Saturday, according to media reports.

“Chaudhry, who is currently a member of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party, was arrested on Saturday,” the Dawn newspaper reported quoting his wife, Hiba Fawad Chaudhary.

Hiba Fawad Chaudhary posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Fawad arrested and taken to unknown place (sic).” Chaudhary was a senior leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

