India establishing defence wings in new locations around world: Army Chief Gen Pande

New Delhi:India’s outlook emphasises respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations as well as peaceful resolution of disputes and adherence to international rules, Chief of Army Staff Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Friday, against the backdrop of the festering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

In an address at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, Gen Pande also said that India is establishing defence wings in new locations around the world and that the Army is keen to enhance the scope and scale of joint military training and exercises with friendly foreign partner nations.

Delving into current geo-political upheavals, he emphasised on the need to take note of growing salience of national security in international affairs and the “renewed currency” of hard power.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print