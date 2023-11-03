Don’t want Supreme Court to become ‘tarikh-pe-tarikh’ court: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi:Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday urged lawyers not to seek adjournments in fresh matters, saying he does not want the Supreme Court to become a ‘tarikh-pe-tarikh’ court.

At the outset of the day’s proceedings, the CJI flagged the issue of lawyers seeking adjournments in fresh matters and said in the last two months adjournment slips were moved in 3,688 matters by advocates.

“Unless it is very very necessary, please don’t file the adjournment slips…I don’t want this court to be a ‘tarikh-pe-tarikh’ court,” the CJI, who was sharing the bench with justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

