Director NIT Srinagar flags off ‘Run for Unity’ to mark National Unity Day

Srinagar: Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, Prof. Sudhakar Yedla on Tuesday flagged off ‘Run for Unity’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Srinagar.

Prof. Yedla along with the NIT Srinagar community, gathered at Duck Park to mark the occasion. He administered the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’Pledge, emphasizing the importance of unity and integration in the diverse tapestry of India.

After that, the Director flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ in which teaching, non-teaching, and students participated, embarking on a journey that symbolized unity and diversity. They were received with a warm welcome upon their return to the NIT Srinagar campus, where their unity and spirit of togetherness were celebrated.

In his key speech, Prof. Yedla paid heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, often regarded as the Unifier of India. His relentless efforts in integrating the princely states into a united and independent India have earned him a revered place in the history of the country, he said.

He appreciated the Department of Physical Education and the NSS for their commendable efforts in organizing the event. Bringing together 500 princely states was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s monumental achievement, and today, the hallmark of India is its unity in diversity, the Director said.

“Let us exemplify this unity within our campus as a shining example. In the future, I hope to witness increased participation from students, faculty, and administrative staff in upcoming events,” Prof. Yedla added.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Yedla, Dean Students WelfareProf. Abdul Liman, and Dr. Tanveer Rasool, Associate DSW also felicitated position holders from teaching, non-teaching staff and students with mementos and certificates

In the boys’ student category, Ravi Chaudhary (BMME-017), Kunal Diwakar (BMC100), and Suhail Hamid (BITE-106) clinched the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions, respectively.

Among the girls, Rukaya Bano, Kaneez Fatima, and Pooja secured the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions, respectively. Among the teaching staff, Dr. Farhad Illahi (EED) claimed the top spot, with Dr. Ranjeet Kumar Raut (CSE) and Dr. Manoj Kumar (MED) securing the 2nd and 3rd positions in the competition.

In the non-teaching category, Yasir Ahmad Mir, Ashiq Hussain Mir, and Mohammad Asif Malik took the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions, respectively.

A formal vote of thanks was presented by Program Coordinator, Dr. Jitendra Gujjar. He extended his gratitude to Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Yedla, for his invaluable support and encouragement in organizing similar events in the future.

