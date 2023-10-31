Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on November 2, official sources said on Monday.

Kejriwal (55) has been issued the summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and according to the sources, the agency will record his statement once he deposes before the investigating officer of the case in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convenor has been asked to depose at the ED’s Delhi office at 11 am on November 2, the sources said.

