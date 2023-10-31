Brick Kiln labourer from UP shot dead in Pulwama

Innocent Civilian Will Not Go Unpunished: LG, Others Also Condemn

Srinagar: A non-local labourer was shot dead by militants on Monday at Tumchi Nowpora, an area which falls close to the boundary of Pulwama and Budgam districts. The attack comes a day after a police officer was shot at Eidgah Srinagar where he was playing cricket.

A police spokesperson said that at about 1210hrs, information was received by it about an incident at Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir where militants had fired upon an outside labourer. Senior police officers reached at the spot, he said in a statement to GNS.

“Officers attending the crime spot learnt that an outside labourer identified as Mukesh Kumar son of Ganga Prasad resident of Bhatpora, Samadha Uttar Pradesh was found in an injured condition in the orchard area of Tumchi Nowpora,” the spokesperson said, adding, “He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.”

Preliminary investigation, he said, revealed that the said labourer was engaged at B7 Brick Klin at Tumchi Nowpora and had gone to market for purchasing culinary items. While on his way back, he was targeted by the militants, he said.

Police, he said, have registered a case (FIR No. 293/2023 under sections 7/27 IA Act, 16, 18, 20, 23, 39 UAP Act in this regard at Police station Pulwama.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this crime”. He said area has been cordoned and search in the area was going on. “The area where this incident has occurred is close to the boundary of District Pulwama & Budgam.”

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor and several political leaders have condemned the attack on the police officer and the labourer.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said the killing of innocent civilian Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, will not go unpunished.

“I strongly condemn the despicable and cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Mukesh Kumar. We are firmly resolved to eliminate the terrorist menace that continues to receive encouragement and reinforcement from across the border,” the Lt Governor said.

Condemning the attack, National Conference President Dr Farooq said, “I received the news with utmost grief and shock. There are no words strong enough to condemn this heinous attack. I express my sympathies with the bereaved family and pray for peace to the departed soul.”

While condemning the attack, party’s vice president Omar Abdullah said, “Another unacceptable & indefensible targeted attack against a non-local labourer. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone, while condemning the attacks, said the scourge of violence is back.

“The scourge of violence is back again. Senseless brutal attack on a police officer yesterday and the killing of a labourer in Pulwama today is indicative of the desperation of these brutal thugs,” Lone posted on X, formerly twitter.

Apni Party leader Altaf Bukahri said in a post on X, “Deeply aggrieved by the killing of an innocent non-local in Pulwama district. The killing is absolutely senseless and won’t serve any purpose to anyone. Hope the authorities nab the culprits very soon to make them pay for their act.”

Iltija Mufti, media advisor to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, posted on X: “SHO Masroor Ahmad is battling for life as I write this tweet. No words are enough to condemn such a cowardly attack. When will the mindless vicious cycle of violence end? I pray he makes it. Cant even imagine how his family feels”. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print