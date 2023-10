Srinaga: A cop was seriously injured after suspected militants fired upon him at Wailoo area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.

A top police officer said that militants fired upon policeman identified as Ghulam Mohd Dar from close range near his residence at Wailoo.

He has was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Details emerging.

