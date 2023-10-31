All stakeholders need to fight ‘cancer of corruption’ collectively: LG

Administers ‘Integrity Pledge’ to officers, staff of Raj Bhavan

Srinagar: An ‘Integrity Pledge’ was given to the officers, SSF Personnel and staff of Raj Bhavan, and Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners (through virtual mode) at Civil Secretariat on the occasion of the Vigilance Awareness Week. The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha read out the Integrity Pledge and administered the oath to officers and staff.

The Lt Governor said that we need an integrated and collective approach to deal with corruption, which impedes the growth and undermines the moral fibre of the society.

“In order to eliminate the cancer of corruption, all the stakeholders have an important role to play. Corruption free J&K is our vision as well as the mission,” the Lt Governor added.

He also highlighted the steps taken to improve public service delivery in all the organizations and thereby, paving way towards good governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We must take this opportunity to renew our commitment to achieve the goals of promoting efficiency, accountability and probity in public life for a better future,” the Lt Governor said.

The J&K UT Government is observing ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ from 30th October to 5th November. The theme of the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ this year is “Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation”.

