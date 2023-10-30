Rs 86624 Cr Investment Proposals Being Turned Into ‘Tangible Projects’: LG

Inaugurates 12 CA Store projects worth Rs. 368.35 Cr At Lassipora

Pulwama: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Jammu and Kashmir has received investment proposals worth over Rs 86,000 crore as the region has emerged as a favourite destination for investors in the country and abroad.

“Investment proposals to the tune of Rs 86,624 crore have come to the Industries and Commerce Department. People from within the country and outside are considering J&K as a favourite investment destination,” Sinha said while addressing a function at the Industrial Complex at Lassipora, 35 kilometres from Srinagar.

Sinha, who inaugurated 12 controlled atmosphere stores here, said the government was working to ensure that these investment proposals are translated into tangible projects for the development and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are working to bring these proposals to the ground level, but there can be no development without peace. While security forces will do their job, people will have to raise their voices against attempts to disrupt peace. Innocents will not be harmed or put to unease, but we will not spare the criminals,” he added.

Referring to the controlled atmosphere stores as a fruitful business option, Sinha said the 12 stores, which have been dedicated to the public, will prove to be a boon for the farmers.

“It (the new stores) has increased the capacity by 60,000 tonnes and will give employment to 500 to 600 persons. This is just the beginning, there is room for more. The potential of horticulture is huge, and the possibilities are unlimited,” he said, adding that in the past six months, investment proposals worth Rs 1,250 crore have been received in this sector.

“The CA stores are a safe investment as they remain busy throughout the year here,” he noted.

The LG said 259 more CA stores are in the pipeline, which is expected to employ 15,000 to 16,000 people.

On the steps taken to promote agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said the country has recognised the power of agriculture and allied sectors in the Union Territory.

“Jammu and Kashmir administration has given priority welfare of farmers, not only the big farmers but even the 2.6 lakh marginal farmers,” he said.

He also said that efforts were on to bring the horticulture produce under the PM Fasal Bima Yojna.

“A portal has been set up to train farmers. We are also looking at the possibility of reducing the post-harvest losses. No state is getting as much incentive as PM Modi has given to JK,” he added.

In the presence of Lt Governor, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Central Public Works Department and SIDCO for development of 6 new industrial estates in the J&K.

The Lt Governor handed over certificates to the owners to CA Stores and also released a compendium of Industries and Commerce Department.

Earlier, the Lt Governor visited the Koh-e-Noor CA Store and inspected the facilities at the 5000 MT capacity store.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Baldev Prakash, MD and CEO J&K Bank; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; senior officers of administration and officer bearers of Lassipora Industrial Estate and members of Chamber of Commerce were present.

