White House Commission recommends EAD at early stage of Green Card application process

By on No Comment

Washington:A White House Commission on Thursday recommended issuing of an employment authorisation card and other necessary travel documents at the preliminary stage of the Green Card application processing system.

A recommendation about this approved by the White House Commissioner for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Affairs if accepted by US President Joe Biden would come as a big relief to hundreds and thousands of foreign professionals, an overwhelming majority of whom are Indian Americans, whose Green Card wait period now runs into decades.

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.

