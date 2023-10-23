Agniveer dies in Siachen glacier

New Delhi: An Agniveer died in the line of duty in Siachen, the Army’s Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps said on Sunday.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force condoled the death of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman who hailed from Maharashtra.

The Siachen glacier at a height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

It is learnt that Laxman died in the early hours of Saturday.

“Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls they shall rise and march again,” the Fire and Fury Corps said on ‘X’.

“All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family,” it said.

Military sources said the terms of engagement of Agniveers include emolument in case of demise as a battle casualty. Accordingly, the next of kin of a deceased battle casualty Agniveer will receive Rs 48 lakh as non-contributory insurance as well as an ex-gratia of Rs 44 Lakh.

Separately, the next of kin will also get an amount from the Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30 per cent), with equal matching contribution by the government and interest there on.

The next of kin will also receive pay for the balance tenure from date of death, till completion of four years (more than Rs 13 lakh) as per balance residual tenure, the sources said.

The family of the deceased will also receive a contribution of Rs 8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund, the sources said.

