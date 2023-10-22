Sinha pays tributes to Dr Krishna Singh

Aurangabad, BIHAR: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today unveiled the statue of freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Bihar, Dr Krishna Singh at Aurangabad on his birth anniversary.

Addressing a commemoration event, the Lt Governor paid tributes to Dr Krishna Singh and remembered his significant contribution to the development of Bihar and measures for the welfare of every section of the society.

“A charismatic leader and epitome of good governance, Dr Krishna Singh ji displayed strong statesmanship to turn Bihar into top performing state post-independence,” the Lt Governor said.

Dr Singh fought valiantly against the caste-system by promoting harmony, peace and social equality. His message became more relevant at that time as the society was confronting forces trying to spread caste-divide and discord, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also talked about the administrative, industrial and socio-economic reforms introduced by the first Chief Minister of Bihar.

“As an unmatched administrator, Dr Krishna Singh ji has been immortalised in the pages of India’s history. His zeal and commitment to the cause of inclusive development, industrialization and dedication to timeless values of justice and social equity continue to inspire generations,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, during the country’s first five-year plan, Dr Singh created a new climate of growth and competitiveness in rural economy. In the second five-year plan, Dr Singh built solid foundation for the industrial economy, infrastructure, education, art and culture, making Bihar the best-governed state in the country, he added.

The Lt Governor urged the people to follow the high ideas and ideals of Dr Krishna Singh ji and contribute to building an equitable and progressive society.

Senior Political leaders and eminent personalities from diverse fields were present on the occasion.

